No Russia-China gas deal set to be signed during visit -Kremlin
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

No Russia-China gas deal set to be signed during visit -Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Thursday that no gas deal with China was on the agenda to be signed during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping that begins on Friday.

“As far as I know there is no decisive document on gas yet, but contacts are being held based on a positive dynamic. There is no agreement on gas yet on the large list of documents (to be signed),” Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Disagreements over price have prevented Russia and China from sealing a gas supply deal for years.

