Russia's Gazprom, China close to gas agreement, hope to sign in May-report

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom and China are close to reaching a landmark gas deal and Moscow hopes the agreement will be signed next month, Itar-Tass news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Wednesday.

“Regarding Gazprom’s gas contract, the sides are close to agreement ... The only issue remaining is ... the price,” he said during a trip to China, adding that Gazprom planned to discuss contract details with its partners on Wednesday.

“We really hope that the contract will be signed in May.” (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)