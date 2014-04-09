FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom expects gas deal with China to be in force by end-2014
April 9, 2014

Gazprom expects gas deal with China to be in force by end-2014

MOSCOW, April 9 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday there had been progress at talks on the price China would pay for Russian gas in a long-sought deal and that it expected the supply contract to come into force by the end of 2014.

A Russian delegation including Gazprom’s chief executive officer, Alexei Miller, is in China to negotiate the deal, which has been in the works for at least a decade.

Gazprom said in a statement it had “made progress in talks on the gas price”. It wants to sign the deal with China in May. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin)

