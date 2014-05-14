FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom, CNPC still working out gas price for long-awaited deal-Interfax
#Daimler
May 14, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom, CNPC still working out gas price for long-awaited deal-Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Gazprom and China’s CNPC are pressing ahead with talks to reach agreement on a gas price to secure a long-awaited deal for Russia to supply China with gas, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The heads of CNPC and Gazprom reached an agreement to sign a contract during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China in May. However for the contract to be signed, a price for gas must be agreed,” a CNPC official for foreign relations was quoted by Interfax as saying in Beijing.

“Rumours that the Chinese side is trying to use the current events in Ukraine to reduce the price for Russian gas are not true.” (reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

