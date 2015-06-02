Gazprom says China started its part of Power of Siberia construction

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - China has started pipeline construction last week to receive Russian gas from the Power of Siberia pipeline, Russian state gas company Gazprom said on Tuesday.

Russia and China clinched a $400-billion gas deal last year, which requires construction of the pipeline. It requires $55 billion in investment for the Russian part only, including bringing on stream new gas fields.

Gazprom also said that talks on the so-called Western route which would connect operating fields with China were moving forward at a good pace.