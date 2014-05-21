FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian deputy PM says has high hopes for China gas deal
May 21, 2014

Russian deputy PM says has high hopes for China gas deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AVAZA, Turkmenistan, May 21 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday he hoped a long-awaited gas supply deal with China would be prepared in the “next few hours”, ready for signing.

Dvorkovich told an international gas congress in Turkmenistan that he hoped President Vladimir Putin’s trip to Shanghai would end with the signing of the $400 billion gas contract, which would see Russia supplying China with 38 billion cubic metres of gas over the next 30 years.

“When I left Shanghai yesterday, practically everything was agreed. I hope that my colleagues will complete the work in next few hours and the contract will be ready for signing,” he said.

Putin ends his trip later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marat Gurt, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

