Russia's Gazprom, China ICBC discuss financing, bond issues
October 14, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom, China ICBC discuss financing, bond issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gazprom discussed possible trade and corporate financing along with bond issues with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited , one of the world’s biggest, the Russian state-controlled gas company said in a statement.

In May, Gazprom has signed a $400-billion gas deal to supply China with gas over 30 years. The pipeline system is yet to be build.

Gazprom added that bond issues could be carried out in offshore yuan while both firms also discussed arranging payment settlements in rouble and yuan.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
