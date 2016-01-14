Russian companies raise $5.7 bln from China in Dec -analyst

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Big Russian companies raised a total of $5.7 billion from China in December, ING bank said in a research note on Thursday, adding that most of the deals were linked to the energy sector and required a lot of political work.

Russia is increasingly betting on Asia after deterioration in relations with the West since the Ukraine crisis. However, the money from China has not been spread widely across the whole economy, instead being focused mainly on large projects in the energy sector.

Egor Fedorov, a senior analyst with ING bank in Moscow, estimates that the total amount of debt-related transactions with China in December was at $4 billion, while equity-related transactions stood at $1.7 billion.

Companies to have struck deals included Norilsk Nickel , petrochemical company Sibur, AFK Sistema, state development bank VEB, Megafon and Yamal LNG, run by Novatek, Russia’s second-biggest gas producer.

Noting the strong bias towards investment in energy projects, Fedorov said that the groundwork for the deals took a long period of time and required significant input from both countries politicians.

Among deals still expected are fundraising for Yamal LNG, where France’s Total and China’s CNPC are also investors, as well as Gazprom’s second gas contract with China for the so-called Western pipeline. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Goodman)