Russia to sign deal for $25 bln Chinese lending boost to Russian firms
May 8, 2015

Russia to sign deal for $25 bln Chinese lending boost to Russian firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia will sign a deal to boost Chinese lending to Russian companies by up to $25 billion over the next three years, Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund told Reuters on Friday.

The deal will be signed on the sidelines of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting Moscow for the 70th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jack Stubbs, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

