China may give loan to Rosneft for oil - Russia's Dep PM
February 27, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

China may give loan to Rosneft for oil - Russia's Dep PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China may lend Rosneft money for a proposed increase in oil supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday, according to local news wires.

A Rosneft spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

“This was discussed by Rosneft and a Chinese bank,” Dvorkovich, in charge of energy sector in the government, was quoted as saying by Interax news agency, commenting on talks about the loan.

Industry sources have told Reuters that Rosneft is seeking to borrow from Chinese state energy firm CNPC in exchange for possibly doubling oil supplies, which would make Beijing the largest consumer of Russian oil and divert supplies away from Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)

