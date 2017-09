MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - China’s China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which already has a stake in Russian state oil firm Rosneft, may consider increasing its holding during a planned privatisation programme, its chairman Wang Yilin told Rossiya-24 television.

CNPC’s chairman added the current oil price was “irrational” and said he expected it to rise. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)