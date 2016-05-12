CNPC to start laying China leg of 2nd oil pipeline to Russia in June

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the parent of PetroChina , said on Thursday that it will start laying the China section of a second crude oil pipeline to Russia in June.

The pipeline section, running through the northernmost province Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at a length 941.8 km (585 miles), is expected to be completed by October 2017, the company’s newspaper said.

The newly-constructed pipeline, together with another running from Mohe to Daqing, is expected to have a combined capacity of 30 million tonnes a year, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)