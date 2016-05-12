FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNPC to start laying China leg of 2nd oil pipeline to Russia in June
May 12, 2016

CNPC to start laying China leg of 2nd oil pipeline to Russia in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the parent of PetroChina , said on Thursday that it will start laying the China section of a second crude oil pipeline to Russia in June.

The pipeline section, running through the northernmost province Heilongjiang and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at a length 941.8 km (585 miles), is expected to be completed by October 2017, the company’s newspaper said.

The newly-constructed pipeline, together with another running from Mohe to Daqing, is expected to have a combined capacity of 30 million tonnes a year, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)

