FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia, China to create joint rating agency
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 3, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russia, China to create joint rating agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Russia and China have reached an agreement to create a joint rating agency that will begin its work by evaluating common investment projects, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a trip to China, Siluanov told journalists that the new agency will be modelled on existing rating agencies.

“We would like (the agency‘s) ratings to be apolitical,” Siluanov said in comments sent by the ministry’s press service.

In late April, Standard and Poor’s rating agency cut Russia’s sovereign rating to a notch above junk, just weeks after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula. . (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.