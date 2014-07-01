FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia, China close to agreement on rouble-yuan swaps -cenbank
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia, China close to agreement on rouble-yuan swaps -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank governor said on Tuesday that Russia and China were close to reaching an agreement on conducting swap operations in roubles and yuan to enhance bilateral trade.

“We are at a rather advanced stage of working through the question about rouble-yuan swaps to facilitate trade finance,” Elvira Nabiullina told journalists on the sidelines of a central bank conference in Russia’s second city of St. Petersburg.

“A meeting is planned in China next week, and we will continue to discuss (the matter),” she said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.