Russia's Yamal LNG signs $12 bln loan deals with Chinese banks

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek-led Yamal LNG project has signed loan agreements with Chinese banks worth 9.3 billion euros ($10.6 billion) and 9.8 billion yuan ($1.5 billion), Yamal LNG said on Friday.

It said the loans were raised at EURIBOR 6-month plus margin of 3.30 percent at the construction stage and 3.55 percent after the full commissioning of the project, and at SHIBOR 6-month plus margin of 3.30 percent and 3.55 percent respectively.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)