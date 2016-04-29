FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yamal LNG signs $12 bln loan deals with Chinese banks
April 29, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Russia's Yamal LNG signs $12 bln loan deals with Chinese banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Novatek-led Yamal LNG project has signed loan agreements with Chinese banks worth 9.3 billion euros ($10.6 billion) and 9.8 billion yuan ($1.5 billion), Yamal LNG said on Friday.

It said the loans were raised at EURIBOR 6-month plus margin of 3.30 percent at the construction stage and 3.55 percent after the full commissioning of the project, and at SHIBOR 6-month plus margin of 3.30 percent and 3.55 percent respectively.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

$1 = 6.4840 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs

