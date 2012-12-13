FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity backs Russian cinema
December 13, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

Private equity backs Russian cinema

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Private equity funds are joining up with a Moscow-based movie entrepreneur to buy a controlling stake in a Russian cinema chain, they said on Thursday.

Paul Heth, an American who has operated Russian cinemas, is investing in Karo Film Group alongside Russia’s $10 billion state-backed private equity fund and private equity firms Baring Vostok and UFG.

They are buying a controlling shareholding from Karo’s co-founders with plans to expand the chain by investing around $100 million to open new multiplex cinema venues under the Karo brand over the next three years, according to a press release.

Karo was founded in 2007 and operates 31 film theaters in Russia, with forecasted sales in 2012 of approximately $190 million.

Paul Heth will be Chief Executive Officer of Karo Film, while business co-founder Leonid Ogorodnikov will remain as chairman. (Reporting By Sonia Elks; editing by Megan Davies and Hans-Juergen Peters)

