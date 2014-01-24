FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clearstream to settle Russian corporate bonds from Jan. 30
January 24, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Clearstream to settle Russian corporate bonds from Jan. 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - International settlement company Clearstream will open up settlement for Russian corporate bonds from Jan. 30, it said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Euroclear, the other major international settlement system, said that it would begin settling Russian corporate and municipal bonds from that day.

Both Euroclear and Clearstream have offered settlement services for OFZ Russian government bonds since February last year, as part of government-backed reforms aimed at liberalising Russian financial markets and boosting liquidity.

Foreigners now hold around 25 percent in the $110 billion OFZ domestic government bond market, up from just 4 percent two years ago.

The agreements with Euroclear and Clearstream mean that similar settlement procedures will be used for the $150 billion Russian corporate bond markets.

“It can help accelerate the opening up of the Russian capital market to investors around the globe,” said Irene Mermigidis, Clearstream’s Head of Network Management, in the statement. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly & Kim Coghill)

