TABLE-Largest Russian coal companies' February output
April 18, 2013

TABLE-Largest Russian coal companies' February output

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Coal output in Russia fell 0.9 percent in February, year-on-year, to
27.8 million tonnes, according to the Energy Ministry.
    Below is a table of production data for Russia's largest coal miners in February and January-February
(in thousand tonnes):
 Company                 Feb '13   Feb '12   ±       Pct     Jan-Feb 2013  Jan-Feb 2012  ±         Pct
                                                     change                                        change
 SUEK                    8,189     8,294     -105    -1.3    15,460        17,424        -1,965    -11.3
 Kuzbassrazrezugol       3,464     3,142     322     10.2    6,926         6,461         465       7.2
 Mechel                  1,906     1,613     293     18.2    3,917         3,514         403       11.5
 SDS-Coal                1,878     2,091     -213    -10.2   3,974         4,208         -234      -5.6
 EN+ Group               1,454     1,456     -3      -0.2    2,979         2,857         122       4.3
 Evraz                   808       715       93      13.0    1,566         1,458         108       7.4
 Kuzbass Fuel Company    788       719       69      9.6     1,581         1,490         91        6.1
 Severstal Resources     760       946       -186    -19.7   1,734         1,932         -198      -10.2
 Raspadskaya             750       553       197     35.7    1,468         1,112         356       32.0
 Simbuglemet             728       869       -141    -16.2   1,503         1,269         234       18.4
 Russian Coal            657       709       -52     -7.3    1,362         1,236         127       10.2
 Stroiservice            610       519       91      17.5    1,194         1,036         158       15.3
 Krasnoyarskkraiugol     540       448       92      20.5    1,115         939           176       18.7
 Zapadno-Sibirskaya      469       489       -20     -4.1    1,003         1,002         1         0.1
 Zarechnaya              374       790       -416    -52.6   833           1,551         -718      -46.3
                                                                                                   
 Total                   23,374    23,352    22      0.1     46,615        47,488        -874      -1.8
 Total in Russia         27,789    28,044    -255    -0.9    55,319        56,685        -1,366    -2.4
 Main companies' share   84.1      83.3                      84.3          83.8                    
 of total (pct)                                                                                    
 
 (Compiled by Damir Khalmetov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
