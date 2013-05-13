FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia's Q1 2013 coal output down 0.9 pct y/y
#Financials
May 13, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-Russia's Q1 2013 coal output down 0.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia produced 85.5 million tonnes of coal in the first quarter
of 2013, 0.9 percent lower than the same period of the previous year, according to the country's
Energy Ministry.
    In April, Russia's deputy energy minister Anatoly Yanovski attributed the drop in output to
company stockpiling and forecast little change in Russia's coal output and exports in 2013.
 
    Coal production in Russia rose 2.8 percent in March, year-on-year, to 30.2 million tonnes.  
  
    Below is a table of production data for Russia's largest coal miners in March and
January-March 2013 (in thousand tonnes, negative numbers in brackets):
                        March    March   ±      Pct      Jan-March  Jan-March   ±        Pct
                        '13      '12            change   '13        '12                  change
 SUEK                    8,824   8,356    468        6     24,284      25,781   (1,497)      (6)
 Kuzbassrazrezugol       3,742   3,455    287        8     10,668       9,917      752        8 
 SDS-Coal                2,070   2,221   (151)      (7)     6,043       6,305     (261)      (4)
 Mechel                  1,952   1,757    194       11      5,869       5,272      597       11 
 EN+ Group               1,646   1,572     74        5      4,625       4,429      196        4 
 Severstal Resources       966     945     21        2      2,700       2,877     (177)      (6)
 Evraz                     943     667    276       41      2,509       2,125      384       18 
 Kuzbasskaya               809     688    121       18      2,390       2,178      212       10 
 Raspadskaya               793     480    314       65      2,261       1,591      670       42 
 Russian Coal              687     631     56        9      2,050       1,867      183       10 
 Simbuglemet               658     923   (266)     (29)     2,161       2,192      (32)      (1)
 Zapadno-Sibirskaya        584     447    136       31      1,587       1,449      137       10 
 Stroiservice              558     504     55       11      1,752       1,539      213       14 
 Zarechnaya                499     936   (438)     (47)     1,332       2,484   (1,153)     (46)
 Krasnoyarskkraiugol       420     526   (106)     (20)     1,535       1,465       70        5 
                                                                                                
 Total                   25,149  24,109  1,040      4.3     71,764      71,470      294      0.4
 Total in Russia         30,172  29,354    817      2.8     85,490      86,255    (765)    (0.9)
 Main companies' share     83.4  82.1                                     82.9                  
 of total (pct)                                          83.9                            
 

 (Compiled by Damir Khalmetov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
