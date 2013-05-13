TABLE-Russia's Q1 2013 coal output down 0.9 pct y/y

MOSCOW, May 13 (Reuters) - Russia produced 85.5 million tonnes of coal in the first quarter of 2013, 0.9 percent lower than the same period of the previous year, according to the country's Energy Ministry. In April, Russia's deputy energy minister Anatoly Yanovski attributed the drop in output to company stockpiling and forecast little change in Russia's coal output and exports in 2013. Coal production in Russia rose 2.8 percent in March, year-on-year, to 30.2 million tonnes. Below is a table of production data for Russia's largest coal miners in March and January-March 2013 (in thousand tonnes, negative numbers in brackets): March March ± Pct Jan-March Jan-March ± Pct '13 '12 change '13 '12 change SUEK 8,824 8,356 468 6 24,284 25,781 (1,497) (6) Kuzbassrazrezugol 3,742 3,455 287 8 10,668 9,917 752 8 SDS-Coal 2,070 2,221 (151) (7) 6,043 6,305 (261) (4) Mechel 1,952 1,757 194 11 5,869 5,272 597 11 EN+ Group 1,646 1,572 74 5 4,625 4,429 196 4 Severstal Resources 966 945 21 2 2,700 2,877 (177) (6) Evraz 943 667 276 41 2,509 2,125 384 18 Kuzbasskaya 809 688 121 18 2,390 2,178 212 10 Raspadskaya 793 480 314 65 2,261 1,591 670 42 Russian Coal 687 631 56 9 2,050 1,867 183 10 Simbuglemet 658 923 (266) (29) 2,161 2,192 (32) (1) Zapadno-Sibirskaya 584 447 136 31 1,587 1,449 137 10 Stroiservice 558 504 55 11 1,752 1,539 213 14 Zarechnaya 499 936 (438) (47) 1,332 2,484 (1,153) (46) Krasnoyarskkraiugol 420 526 (106) (20) 1,535 1,465 70 5 Total 25,149 24,109 1,040 4.3 71,764 71,470 294 0.4 Total in Russia 30,172 29,354 817 2.8 85,490 86,255 (765) (0.9) Main companies' share 83.4 82.1 82.9 of total (pct) 83.9 (Compiled by Damir Khalmetov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Birrane)