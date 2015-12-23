Russia c.bank: domestic firms have enough forex liquidity to service foreign debt in 2016

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank believes that banks and other firms have sufficient forex liquidity to service their foreign debt in an “uninterrupted and full” manner next year, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

She said banks’ declining indebtedness to the central bank via forex repo operations, from a peak of $33.9 billion to $19.4 billion, showed decreasing demand for foreign-currency liquidity. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)