FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank: domestic firms have enough forex liquidity to service foreign debt in 2016
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 3:04 PM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank: domestic firms have enough forex liquidity to service foreign debt in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank believes that banks and other firms have sufficient forex liquidity to service their foreign debt in an “uninterrupted and full” manner next year, First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Wednesday.

She said banks’ declining indebtedness to the central bank via forex repo operations, from a peak of $33.9 billion to $19.4 billion, showed decreasing demand for foreign-currency liquidity. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.