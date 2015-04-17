FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's M.video Q1 like-for-like sales down 12 pct y/y
April 17, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's M.video Q1 like-for-like sales down 12 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video said on Friday its like-for-like sales fell 12 percent in the first quarter in annual terms.

The company said in a statement that non-adjusted sales, with VAT, fell six percent in the first quarter to 44.1 billion roubles ($869 million).

Adjusted sales - when the company counted goods which were delivered to consumers this year but paid for last year - were flat at 47 billion roubles. ($1 = 50.7400 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

