MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome is an “egregious” example of corruption, the head of the Kremlin administration Sergei Ivanov said on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.

The cosmodrome, presently under construction in Russia’s Far East, is intended to reduce Russia’s reliance on the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush; editing by Katya Golubkova)