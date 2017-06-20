MOSCOW, June 20 Russia said on Tuesday it would
appeal against a European Court of Human Rights ruling which
said a Russian law banning the promotion of homosexuality to
minors was discriminatory.
Earlier on Tuesday, the court said the law flouted people's
freedom of expression and was discriminatory against gay people
.
"The (Russian) Justice Ministry expresses its disagreement
with the conclusions of the European Court," the ministry said
in a statement, saying it would prepare an appeal within three
months.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)