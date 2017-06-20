(Corrects headline to remove reference to EU)
STRASBOURG, June 20 The European Court of Human
Rights ruled on Tuesday that a Russian law banning the promotion
of homosexuality breaches European treaty rules on freedom of
expression and is discriminatory against gay people.
Three Russian gay rights activists brought the case against
the 2013 federal statute, widely known as the "gay propaganda"
law, which incorporated regional legislation.
"The very purpose of the laws and the way they were
formulated and applied in the applicants' case had been
discriminatory and, overall, served no legitimate public
interest," the Strasbourg-based court said in a statement.
"Indeed, by adopting such laws, the authorities had
reinforced stigma and prejudice and encouraged homophobia, which
was incompatible with the values of a democratic society."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Elizabeth Miles in Brussels;
Editing by Alastair Macdonald)