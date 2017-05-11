UPDATE 1-Former exec at Russian state firm to face trial: sources

(Updates, changes attribution)

MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - Leonid Melamed, the former head of state technology firm Rusnano who is accused of misusing the company's funds, is no longer under house arrest but the prosecution against him is going ahead, two sources close to Melamed told Reuters on Thursday.

Melamed has denied misusing Rusnano funds. He is close to Anatoly Chubais, a former deputy prime minister who is one of the leading economic liberals in the Russian elite.

The two sources close to Melamed, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the order on Melamed's house arrest had expired, and prosecutors had not sought to have it renewed.

They both said that senior officials at the Investigative Committee, the state body that investigates major crimes, had signed off on the prosecution case against him, and that the case would now be sent to court.

The sources said that Melamed was on Thursday summoned to the Investigative Committee's offices to have the prosecution case presented to him.

A spokesman for the Prosecutor-General's office, which oversees prosecutions once they have gone to court, did not respond to telephone calls seeking comment. (Reporting by Svetlana Reiter and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)