MOSCOW, May 11 (Reuters) - Leonid Melamed, the former head of state technology firm Rusnano, has been freed from house arrest, TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing Melamed's lawyer.

Melamed had been arrested on charges of misusing Rusnano funds. He denies the charges. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)