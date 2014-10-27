FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPC resumes operations after 72 hours of planned maintenance
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

CPC resumes operations after 72 hours of planned maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) said on Monday it had resumed operations after 72 hours of planned maintenance work.

The CPC pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk. It had stopped work on Oct. 22, it said in a statement.

In 2014, CPC plans to increase exports to 40 million tonnes from 32.7 million tonnes in 2013. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

