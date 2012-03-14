FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia consumer prices climb 0.1 pct for 7th week
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

Russia consumer prices climb 0.1 pct for 7th week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 12, at the same rate as in the six preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.1 percent compared to 3.5 percent in the same period of 2011.

Russia’s Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina told a conference on Wednesday that consumer inflation will be around 0.4 percent in the whole of March.

The central bank aims to keep the full-year rise in the CPI index between 5 and 6 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Jason Bush)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.