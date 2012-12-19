FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's weekly CPI growth flat at 0.1
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Russia's weekly CPI growth flat at 0.1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Dec. 17, the same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 6.3 percent compared to 6.0 percent in the same period of 2011.

The Russian Economy Ministry expects inflation to come at 0.5 percent in December.

Russia’s inflation surprised on the downside in November, with the annual rate stabilising at 6.5 percent, boding well for the central bank’s recently revised 2012 inflation forecast of between 6.5 percent and 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.