Russia's weekly inflation holds at 0.1 pct
December 26, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Russia's weekly inflation holds at 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in the week to Dec. 24, the same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 6.4 percent compared to 6.1 percent in the same period of 2011.

The Economy Ministry expects inflation to come at 0.5 percent in December.

Russia’s inflation surprised on the downside in November, with the annual rate stabilising at 6.5 percent, boding well for the central bank’s recently revised 2012 inflation forecast of between 6.5 percent and 6.7 percent.

Consumer price growth is expected to have accelerated to 6.6 percent in 2012 compared to 6.1 percent last year, a Reuters poll of economists showed. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

