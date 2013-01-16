FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's weekly inflation at 0.1 pct
January 16, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's weekly inflation at 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in the week to Jan. 14, slowing from the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 0.4 percent compared to 0.1 percent in the same period of 2012.

Last week, the Statistics Service, or Rosstat, also released weekly inflation data, but due to a long Russian holiday, the data encompassed the first nine days of January, totalling 0.3 percent.

Prices typically rise faster than normal at the start of the year, reflecting annual rises in transport fares and excise taxes, although since last year Russia has delayed annual increases in utility tariffs from January to July.

At the beginning of 2013, the state-regulated prices of vodka jumped 2.9 percent as part of the government efforts to eradicate excessive alcohol consumption.

Prices of fruit and vegetables rose on average by 1.8 percent, typical for the winter season where fewer of the products are available. The increase was offset by a decline in meat prices and prices for flour and sugar.

In 2012, headline consumer price inflation rose 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

