Russian consumer prices up 0.1 pct in latest week

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to May 13, the same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the beginning of the year to 2.7 percent, compared to 2.0 percent in the same period of 2012.

Russia’s annual inflation rate rose in April to 7.2 percent, underscoring the dilemma facing the central bank which is under pressure to cut interest rates to boost economic growth. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; editing by Elizabeth Piper)