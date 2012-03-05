FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia Feb CPI up 0.4 pct m/m, below fcast
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Russia Feb CPI up 0.4 pct m/m, below fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price
index rose by 0.4 percent month-on-month in February after
rising 0.5 percent in the previous period, the Federal
Statistics Service said on Monday.	
    This brings price growth in the first two months of the 
year to 0.9 percent after 3.2 percent in the same period of 
2011.	
    The increase came in below analysts' expectations of a 0.5
percent rise in the CPI index in February.	
    The FSS gave the following details: 
    RUSSIAN CPI           Feb 12     Jan 12      Feb 11 
    Mth/mth pct change     +0.4       +0.5        +0.8 
    - food                 +0.7       +0.7        +1.2 
    - non-food             +0.3       +0.4        +0.3 
    - services             +0.0       +0.2        +0.8	
    Y/Y pct change         +3.7       +4.2        +9.5
    Core CPI m/m           +0.4       +0.5        +0.7	
     
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.