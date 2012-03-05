TABLE-Russia Feb CPI up 0.4 pct m/m, below fcast

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent month-on-month in February after rising 0.5 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Monday. This brings price growth in the first two months of the year to 0.9 percent after 3.2 percent in the same period of 2011. The increase came in below analysts' expectations of a 0.5 percent rise in the CPI index in February. The FSS gave the following details: RUSSIAN CPI Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 Mth/mth pct change +0.4 +0.5 +0.8 - food +0.7 +0.7 +1.2 - non-food +0.3 +0.4 +0.3 - services +0.0 +0.2 +0.8 Y/Y pct change +3.7 +4.2 +9.5 Core CPI m/m +0.4 +0.5 +0.7 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)