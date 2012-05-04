FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia April CPI up 0.3 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y
May 4, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia April CPI up 0.3 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index rose
by 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, while annual inflation
slowed to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent recorded in the each of
the two previous months, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Friday.	
    This brings price growth in the first four months of the 
year to 1.8 percent after a 4.3 percent increase in the same
period of 2011.	
    The monthly increase was below analysts' expectations of a
0.4 percent rise in the CPI index in April.	
    The FSS gave the following details: 
    RUSSIAN CPI          April 12   March 12    April 11 
    Mth/mth pct change     +0.3       +0.6        +0.4 
    - food                 +0.2       +0.8        +0.4 
    - non-food             +0.4       +0.5        +0.5 
    - services             +0.3       +0.4        +0.5	
    Y/Y pct change         +3.6       +3.7        +9.6
    Core CPI m/m           +0.4       +0.5        +0.5	
     
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 	
    	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Melissa Akin)

