TABLE-Russia April CPI up 0.3 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, while annual inflation slowed to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent recorded in the each of the two previous months, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday. This brings price growth in the first four months of the year to 1.8 percent after a 4.3 percent increase in the same period of 2011. The monthly increase was below analysts' expectations of a 0.4 percent rise in the CPI index in April. The FSS gave the following details: RUSSIAN CPI April 12 March 12 April 11 Mth/mth pct change +0.3 +0.6 +0.4 - food +0.2 +0.8 +0.4 - non-food +0.4 +0.5 +0.5 - services +0.3 +0.4 +0.5 Y/Y pct change +3.6 +3.7 +9.6 Core CPI m/m +0.4 +0.5 +0.5 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Melissa Akin)