TABLE-Russia June CPI up 0.9 pct m/m, +4.3 pct y/y

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer price index rose by 0.9 percent month-on-month in June after rising 0.5 percent in May, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

Annual inflation accelerated to 4.3 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May.

The increase was above analysts’ expectations of a rise in the CPI index of 0.6 percent for June in a Reuters poll .

The FSS gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI Jun 12 May 12 Jun 11

Mth/mth pct change +0.9 +0.5 +0.2

- food +1.6 +0.6 -0.2

- non-food +0.2 +0.4 +0.4

- services +0.8 +0.7 +0.7

Y/Y pct change +3.8 +3.6 +9.4

Core CPI m/m +0.4 +0.2 +0.3

