FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia June CPI up 0.9 pct m/m, +4.3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 4, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russia June CPI up 0.9 pct m/m, +4.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer price index rose by 0.9 percent month-on-month in June after rising 0.5 percent in May, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

Annual inflation accelerated to 4.3 percent in June from 3.6 percent in May.

The increase was above analysts’ expectations of a rise in the CPI index of 0.6 percent for June in a Reuters poll .

The FSS gave the following details:

RUSSIAN CPI Jun 12 May 12 Jun 11

Mth/mth pct change +0.9 +0.5 +0.2

- food +1.6 +0.6 -0.2

- non-food +0.2 +0.4 +0.4

- services +0.8 +0.7 +0.7

Y/Y pct change +3.8 +3.6 +9.4

Core CPI m/m +0.4 +0.2 +0.3

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.