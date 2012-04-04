FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia March CPI up 0.6 pct m/m, +3.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

Russia March CPI up 0.6 pct m/m, +3.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MSOCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6 percent month-on-month in March, while annual inflation was unchanged from February at 3.7 percent, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

The CPI increased 0.1 percent in the week to April 2 after rising 0.2 percent in the preceding week, the stats office also said.

The month-on-month increase in the CPI was above analysts’ expectations of a 0.5 percent rise in March.

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.