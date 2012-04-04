Russia March CPI up 0.6 pct m/m, +3.7 pct y/y

MSOCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6 percent month-on-month in March, while annual inflation was unchanged from February at 3.7 percent, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

The CPI increased 0.1 percent in the week to April 2 after rising 0.2 percent in the preceding week, the stats office also said.

The month-on-month increase in the CPI was above analysts’ expectations of a 0.5 percent rise in March.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Douglas Busvine)