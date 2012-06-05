FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russia May CPI up 0.5 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 5, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia May CPI up 0.5 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index
rose by 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, while annual
inflation remained at a post-Soviet record low of 3.6 percent,
data from the Federal Statistics Service showed on Tuesday.	
    This brings price growth in the first five months of the 
year to 2.3 percent after 4.8 percent in the same period of 
2011.	
    The monthly increase came in line with Reuters poll of
analysts and economists, published in late May. 	
    The FSS gave the following details: 
    RUSSIAN CPI          May 12    April 12      May 11 
    Mth/mth pct change     +0.5        +0.3        +0.5 
    - food                 +0.6        +0.2        +0.0 
    - non-food             +0.4        +0.4        +0.8 
    - services             +0.7        +0.3        +0.7	
    Y/Y pct change         +3.6        +3.6        +9.6	
    Core CPI m/m           +0.2        +0.4        +0.4	
     
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 	
	
 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.