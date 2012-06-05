TABLE-Russia May CPI up 0.5 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y

MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index rose by 0.5 percent month-on-month in May, while annual inflation remained at a post-Soviet record low of 3.6 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Service showed on Tuesday. This brings price growth in the first five months of the year to 2.3 percent after 4.8 percent in the same period of 2011. The monthly increase came in line with Reuters poll of analysts and economists, published in late May. The FSS gave the following details: RUSSIAN CPI May 12 April 12 May 11 Mth/mth pct change +0.5 +0.3 +0.5 - food +0.6 +0.2 +0.0 - non-food +0.4 +0.4 +0.8 - services +0.7 +0.3 +0.7 Y/Y pct change +3.6 +3.6 +9.6 Core CPI m/m +0.2 +0.4 +0.4 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)