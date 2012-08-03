FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia July CPI up 1.2 pct m/m, +5.6 pct y/y
August 3, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-Russia July CPI up 1.2 pct m/m, +5.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index was
up 1.2 percent month-on-month in July after rising 0.9 percent
in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Friday.
    In annual terms, inflation accelerated to 5.6 percent in
July from 4.3 percent in the previous month.
    The month-on-month increase was below analysts' expectations
of a 1.4 percent rise in the CPI index, according to the latest
Reuters poll.
    The central bank aims to keep the full-year increase in
consumer prices within a range of 5-6 percent, after inflation
decelerated to a post-Soviet low of 6.1 percent in 2011.
    The FSS gave the following details: 
    RUSSIAN CPI         July 12    June 12     July 11 
    Mth/mth pct change     +1.2       +0.9        +0.0 
    - food                 +1.1       +1.6        -0.7 
    - non-food             +0.3       +0.2        +0.3 
    - services             +2.7       +0.8        +0.6
    Y/Y pct change         +5.6       +4.3        +9.0
    Core CPI m/m           +0.5       +0.4        +8.4
     
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here.

 (Compiled by Andrey Ostroukh)

