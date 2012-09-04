FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-INFLATION MONTHLY Russia Aug CPI up 0.1 pct m/m
September 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-INFLATION MONTHLY Russia Aug CPI up 0.1 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sep 4 (Reuters) - Russia's consumer price index rose
by 0.1 percent month-on-month in August after rising 1.2 percent
in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service (FSS)
said on Tuesday.
    Annual inflation accelerated to 5.9 percent in August from
5.6 percent in the previous month.
    The increase was below analysts' expectations of a rise in
the CPI index of 0.2 percent for August in a Reuters poll
.
    
    The FSS gave the following details: 
    RUSSIAN CPI           Aug 12     Jul 12      Aug 11 
    Mth/mth pct change     +0.1       +1.2        -0.2 
    - food                 -0.5       +1.1        +8.8 
    - non-food             +0.4       +0.3        +6.8 
    - services             +0.6       +2.7        +9.0
    Y/Y pct change         +5.9       +5.6        +8.2
    Core CPI m/m           +0.6       +0.5        +0.4
     
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
