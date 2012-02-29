FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia weekly CPI inflation holds at 0.1 pct
February 29, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 6 years ago

Russia weekly CPI inflation holds at 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Feb. 27, the same pace as in the four preceding weeks, bringing inflation in the month to date to 0.4 percent, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

In February 2011 CPI was up 0.8 percent.

The latest reading also brings inflation since the start of the year to 0.9 percent compared to 3.2 percent in the same period of 2011.

The slowdown in inflation year on year is chiefly a result of the government’s decision to postpone an annual hike in electricity tariffs until July, while in previous years tariffs were increased at the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)

