Russia CPI up 0.1 pct for sixth week in a row
March 7, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 6 years

Russia CPI up 0.1 pct for sixth week in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 5, at the same rate as in the five preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.0 percent compared to 3.3 percent in the same period of 2011.

In February headline inflation reached a new post-Soviet low of 3.7 percent, year-on-year, but economists warned that government spending will lead to a rebound in prices in coming months.

The central bank aims to keep the full-year rise in the CPI index between 5 and 6 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

