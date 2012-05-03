FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia consumer prices flat in latest week
May 3, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Russia consumer prices flat in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices were unchanged in the week to April 28, after rising 0.1 percent for four consecutive weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This keeps a cumulative increase in prices since the start of the year at 1.8 percent, compared to 4.2 percent in the same period of 2011.

Headline inflation was steady at a record post-Soviet low of 3.7 percent in March, year-on-year, but it is expected to pick up significantly in the coming months, after a freeze on gas and power prices is lifted and base effects disappear.

Inflation data for April is expected in coming days. The central bank aims to keep full-year rise in consumer prices at no higher than 6 percent, after inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent last year. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

