FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia consumer prices rise 0.1 pct for third week
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia consumer prices rise 0.1 pct for third week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to May 21, the same pace as in the two preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings the cumulative rise in the consumer price index since the start of the year to 2.1 percent compared to 4.6 percent over the same period in 2011.

First Deputy central bank chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said earlier this week that May inflation should be around 0.4 percent and reiterated that full-year growth in consumer prices will be within the target of 5-6 percent.

In 2011, inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.