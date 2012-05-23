Russia consumer prices rise 0.1 pct for third week

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to May 21, the same pace as in the two preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings the cumulative rise in the consumer price index since the start of the year to 2.1 percent compared to 4.6 percent over the same period in 2011.

First Deputy central bank chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said earlier this week that May inflation should be around 0.4 percent and reiterated that full-year growth in consumer prices will be within the target of 5-6 percent.

In 2011, inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)