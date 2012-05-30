FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia weekly consumer inflation speeds up to 0.2 pct
May 30, 2012

Russia weekly consumer inflation speeds up to 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to May 28 after rising 0.1 percent in each of the three preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 2.2 percent compared to 4.8 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)

