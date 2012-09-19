FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia consumer prices up 0.1 pct for second week
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Russia consumer prices up 0.1 pct for second week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to September 17, retaining the same pace as in the preceding timespan, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 5.0 percent compared to 4.6 percent in the same period of 2011.

Russia’s central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within its target of 5-6 percent this year after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.

According to Reuters monthly poll in late August, economists forecast a 6.7 percent full-year rise in the CPI index. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.