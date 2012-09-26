FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia consumer prices up 0.1 percent for third week
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Russia consumer prices up 0.1 percent for third week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to September 24, retaining the same speed as in the two preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 5.1 percent compared to 4.6 percent in the same period of 2011.

Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said last week inflation will slightly exceed the targeted 5 percent to 6 percent rate this year.

According to Reuters monthly poll from late August, economists forecast a 6.7 percent full-year rise in the CPI index. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
