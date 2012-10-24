FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia consumer prices up 0.2 pct in latest week
October 24, 2012

Russia consumer prices up 0.2 pct in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to Oct 22 after rising 0.1 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 5.7 percent compared to 4.9 percent in the same period of 2011.

Rising inflation in Russia is concerning policymakers, with annual inflation in September running at 6.6 percent, above the central bank’s 6 percent target for the year. The Economy Ministry expects consumer prices to rise 0.6-0.7 percent in October compared with the previous month.

Reporting by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
