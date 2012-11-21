Russia weekly CPI growth holds at 0.1 pct

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Nov. 19, the same pace as in two preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 6.0 percent compared to 5.6 percent in the same period of 2011.

Headline inflation in October fell to 6.5 percent year-on-year from 6.6 percent, easing pressure for a rise in interest rates by the central bank for now.

The bank recently forecast that the figure would reach around 7 percent by the end of the year, though a senior central bank official has said inflation could come at between 6.5 and 6.7 percent.

Russia’s Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday he expected inflation to slow to below 6 percent in the next six to twelve months. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina)