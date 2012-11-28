FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian consumer prices up 0.1 pct in latest week
November 28, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Russian consumer prices up 0.1 pct in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in the week to Nov. 26, the same as in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 6.1 percent compared to 5.6 percent in the same period of 2011.

Consumer price inflation in Russia has risen steeply in recent months, reaching 6.5 percent in October, following a poor harvest that has caused higher food prices.

However, the central bank has recently become less worried about the problem after a surprise fall in inflation in October.

The bank’s Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev recently predicted that inflation for the year could come between 6.5 and 6.7 percent, and that the rate would begin falling in the second quarter of next year.

Reporting by Jason Bush

