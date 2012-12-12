FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia weekly CPI rise stable at 0.1 pct
December 12, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia weekly CPI rise stable at 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Dec. 10, the same pace as in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 6.2 percent compared to 5.9 percent in the same period of 2011.

Prices for a series of foodstuffs, such as eggs, flour and potatoes rose above the average in the latest week, but the rise was offset by a decline seen in meat, fish and fuel prices.

Russia’s inflation surprised on the downside in November, with the annual rate stabilising at 6.5 percent, boding well for the central bank’s recently revised 2012 inflation forecast of 6.5 to 6.7 percent.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

